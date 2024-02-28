Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Director T Michael Glenn Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) Director T Michael Glenn purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 272,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,867.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Lumen Technologies Price Performance
NYSE:LUMN opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $3.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.48.
Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 70.74%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
LUMN has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.81.
Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.
