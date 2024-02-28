Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Director T Michael Glenn Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) Director T Michael Glenn purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 272,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,867.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:LUMN opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $3.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.48.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 70.74%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,878,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,477,000 after purchasing an additional 34,020,726 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,202,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,137,000 after buying an additional 12,008,200 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 32,449.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,525,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,165,000 after buying an additional 11,490,477 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,611,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,623,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,553,000 after acquiring an additional 8,806,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

LUMN has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.81.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Further Reading

