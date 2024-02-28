LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $3.77 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of LPL Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.77 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.98. The consensus estimate for LPL Financial’s current full-year earnings is $15.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for LPL Financial’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.89 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $15.33 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.36 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.59 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $18.81 EPS.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on LPL Financial from $300.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.64.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $267.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $240.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.01. The company has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.83. LPL Financial has a 1-year low of $179.00 and a 1-year high of $270.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.79%.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 34,807 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.54, for a total value of $9,277,457.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,810 shares in the company, valued at $37,798,037.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.35, for a total transaction of $2,563,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,044 shares in the company, valued at $35,131,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 34,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.54, for a total value of $9,277,457.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,810 shares in the company, valued at $37,798,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,151 shares of company stock worth $15,911,088. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $1,222,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in LPL Financial by 3.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 3.8% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 35,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in LPL Financial by 1,732.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 568,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,055,000 after buying an additional 537,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

