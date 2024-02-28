Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Raised to $250.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.69% from the stock’s current price.

LOW has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.42.

NYSE:LOW traded up $3.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $238.81. 1,763,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,591,151. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $241.44.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 15,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

