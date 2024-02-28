Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) is Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 230.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises about 1.2% of Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 73.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.92.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $2.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $433.01. The stock had a trading volume of 421,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,879. The firm has a market cap of $104.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.49. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $440.77 and its 200 day moving average is $439.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

