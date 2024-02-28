Lockheed Martin Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $3.15 (NYSE:LMT)

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 3.15 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Lockheed Martin has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 21 years. Lockheed Martin has a payout ratio of 45.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lockheed Martin to earn $28.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $12.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.2%.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $430.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $440.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $439.75. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The stock has a market cap of $104.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 26.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $491.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,972,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,950,761,000 after buying an additional 176,739 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,320,030,000 after purchasing an additional 264,665 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $927,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,985 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,231,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $558,075,000 after purchasing an additional 101,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 499,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $226,398,000 after purchasing an additional 128,188 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

