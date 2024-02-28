LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 37.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,902 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in LKQ by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,471,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,247,489,000 after buying an additional 357,868 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in LKQ by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,373,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,303,694,000 after purchasing an additional 387,486 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in LKQ by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,059,871 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $644,459,000 after purchasing an additional 464,859 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in LKQ by 4.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,619,776 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $426,765,000 after purchasing an additional 364,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in LKQ by 271.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,612,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $459,990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296,379 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at LKQ

In other LKQ news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,491.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other LKQ news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,491.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ Stock Performance

LKQ opened at $52.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.13 and a 200-day moving average of $48.22. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $41.49 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.47.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. LKQ had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on LKQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LKQ has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

