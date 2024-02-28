Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) & Nifco (OTCMKTS:NIFCY) Head to Head Analysis

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF – Get Free Report) and Nifco (OTCMKTS:NIFCY – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Linamar 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nifco 0 1 0 0 2.00

Linamar presently has a consensus target price of $93.33, suggesting a potential upside of 89.78%. Given Linamar’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Linamar is more favorable than Nifco.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Linamar N/A N/A N/A $4.85 10.14 Nifco N/A N/A N/A $244.83 0.05

Nifco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Linamar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Linamar N/A N/A N/A Nifco N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.1% of Linamar shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Linamar pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Nifco pays an annual dividend of $68.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 532.9%. Linamar pays out 7.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nifco pays out 28.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Linamar beats Nifco on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Linamar

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified powered vehicle markets. It also focuses on components and systems for new energy powertrains, body and chassis, driveline, engine, and transmission systems of vehicles. The Industrial segment manufactures scissor, boom, and telehandler lifts for the aerial work platform industry. This segment also manufactures draper headers and self-propelled windrowers for the agricultural harvesting industry, as well as supplies farm tillage and crop fertilizer applicator equipment. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Guelph, Canada.

About Nifco

Nifco Inc. manufactures and sells industrial plastic parts and components in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Mexico, and Europe. The company offers driver assistance systems, exterior, interiors, power train, and engine/fuel/transmission products for automobile; and products for motorcycle. It also offers household equipment, such as drawer closers, push latches, earthquake-proof latches, and door dampers; consumer electronics/office automation products that include dampers, free-stop hinges, push latches, and one-way clutches; and fashion/sport products, such as side release buckles, cord locks, and other buckles. In addition, the company offers buckles, fasteners, and speed lace systems; and manufactures and sells beds, as well as imports and sells furniture. Further, it operates automobile and motorcycle online showroom. The company was formerly known as Japan Industry Fastener Inc. and changed its name to Nifco Inc. in December 1970. Nifco Inc. was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Kanagawa, Japan.

