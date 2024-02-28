Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $770.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Light & Wonder Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of LNW stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $96.81. The stock had a trading volume of 449,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,521. Light & Wonder has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $101.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.34 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Light & Wonder

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter valued at about $389,375,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,101,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,263,000 after purchasing an additional 61,752 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,983,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,399,000 after purchasing an additional 94,764 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,070,000 after purchasing an additional 72,404 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,241,000. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on LNW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Light & Wonder from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Light & Wonder in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.09.

About Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to core and non-core system solutions, and other applications and tools.

