Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Position Raised by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) by 79.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 171,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,909 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $6,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Li Auto in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,155,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Li Auto by 161.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,473,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,466,000 after buying an additional 2,759,800 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Li Auto by 100.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,990,089 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Li Auto during the first quarter worth about $42,992,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Li Auto during the second quarter worth about $50,178,000. Institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.
Li Auto Trading Up 11.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ LI opened at $46.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.55. Li Auto Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.80 and a fifty-two week high of $47.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.59.
Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.
