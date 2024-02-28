LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TREE. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on LendingTree from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of LendingTree from $17.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on LendingTree from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $24.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.22.

Get LendingTree alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TREE

LendingTree Price Performance

Shares of TREE stock traded up $3.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.57. The company had a trading volume of 191,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.15. LendingTree has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $475.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.16.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.14. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that LendingTree will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of LendingTree

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of LendingTree by 188.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,809,000 after acquiring an additional 33,990 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LendingTree by 456.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 146,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 120,296 shares during the period. Blue Grotto Capital LLC bought a new position in LendingTree during the 4th quarter worth about $4,930,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in LendingTree during the 4th quarter valued at about $522,000. Institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.