Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $115.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.71 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 64.12% and a negative return on equity of 32.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.93) earnings per share. Lemonade updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Lemonade Trading Down 25.7 %

Lemonade stock traded down $5.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.13. 10,937,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911,684. Lemonade has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $24.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lemonade

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMND. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 10,484.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 150.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 592.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on LMND shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lemonade from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lemonade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.71.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, car, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

