LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.360-0.410 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $50.5 million-$52.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.2 million. LeMaitre Vascular also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.600-1.710 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LMAT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.60.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LMAT

LeMaitre Vascular Price Performance

Insider Transactions at LeMaitre Vascular

NASDAQ LMAT opened at $62.11 on Wednesday. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $68.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.33, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.26.

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 22,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $1,212,912.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,269,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,504,829.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 24,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $1,360,582.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,312,857 shares in the company, valued at $126,536,406.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 22,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $1,212,912.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,269,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,504,829.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LeMaitre Vascular

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Tower Group LLC lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 201.3% during the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 467 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 111.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 241.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.