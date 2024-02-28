Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Leggett & Platt in a research note issued on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now forecasts that the company will earn $1.21 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.41. The consensus estimate for Leggett & Platt’s current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Leggett & Platt’s FY2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

Shares of LEG opened at $20.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Leggett & Platt has a 1 year low of $19.60 and a 1 year high of $34.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 7.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,231,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,888,000 after acquiring an additional 405,363 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the third quarter valued at about $768,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the third quarter valued at about $779,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 134.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 502,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,778,000 after buying an additional 288,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter worth about $571,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently -184.00%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.