LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Director Acquires $14,280.00 in Stock

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) Director William H. Kaufman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.28 per share, for a total transaction of $14,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,193.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

LCNB Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of LCNB stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,284. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $158.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.74. LCNB Corp. has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $18.20.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 million. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 13.29%. Analysts anticipate that LCNB Corp. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

LCNB Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. LCNB’s payout ratio is presently 77.19%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in LCNB by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 549,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after buying an additional 10,925 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in LCNB by 545.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 463,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,847,000 after buying an additional 391,980 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in LCNB by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 442,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,964,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LCNB by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 102,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in LCNB by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

About LCNB

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

Featured Articles

