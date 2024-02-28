Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Given New C$173.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at National Bankshares from C$167.00 to C$173.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.93% from the company’s previous close.

Lassonde Industries Trading Down 1.2 %

LAS.A traded down C$1.78 on Wednesday, hitting C$150.52. 171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$144.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$137.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.93. Lassonde Industries has a 12 month low of C$95.59 and a 12 month high of C$159.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$462.10 million, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of -0.19.

Lassonde Industries Company Profile

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

