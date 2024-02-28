Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the four research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $198.75.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Stephens cut Lancaster Colony from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Lancaster Colony from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Shares of LANC opened at $201.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.62. Lancaster Colony has a 52 week low of $158.88 and a 52 week high of $220.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.01 and a beta of 0.32.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.27. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $485.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

In other news, insider Kristin Bird sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total transaction of $232,540.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,172.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LANC. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,443,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,271,000 after buying an additional 410,104 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,559,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,187,000 after purchasing an additional 147,890 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,307,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,795,000 after purchasing an additional 145,560 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2,591.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 141,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,355,000 after purchasing an additional 135,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,089,000 after purchasing an additional 116,274 shares in the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

