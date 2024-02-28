Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.83) Per Share (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.83) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kymera Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.08) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.88) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.19. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 187.00% and a negative return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KYMR. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

Shares of KYMR stock opened at $43.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.46. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $45.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 2.23.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 10,000 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $300,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jared Gollob sold 46,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,637,863.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,652,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $300,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,817 shares of company stock worth $2,183,999 over the last three months. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KYMR. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 30.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 65.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

