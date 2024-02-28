Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Given “Outperform” Rating at Barrington Research

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $64.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.72% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th.

Koppers stock traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.79. The stock had a trading volume of 88,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,536. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.87. Koppers has a 52-week low of $28.45 and a 52-week high of $56.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

In other news, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $49,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,336.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Koppers news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $344,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 296,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,604,662.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $49,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,336.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,227 shares of company stock worth $3,522,762 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Koppers by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,474,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $95,605,000 after purchasing an additional 19,214 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Koppers by 9.4% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,126,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,528,000 after purchasing an additional 181,916 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Koppers by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,180,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,448,000 after purchasing an additional 82,741 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Koppers by 6.9% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,138,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,031,000 after purchasing an additional 73,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Koppers by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 750,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,991,000 after buying an additional 17,421 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.

