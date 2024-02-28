Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.650-4.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6 billion-$2.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.7 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KTB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays upgraded Kontoor Brands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Edward Jones lowered Kontoor Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.40.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands Stock Performance

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

Shares of KTB stock opened at $63.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. Kontoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $37.10 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kontoor Brands

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,294,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,379,000 after acquiring an additional 153,205 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,175,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,543,000 after acquiring an additional 75,490 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,079,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,531,000 after acquiring an additional 13,277 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 55.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,353,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,416,000 after acquiring an additional 482,274 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,326,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,848,000 after acquiring an additional 39,777 shares during the period.

About Kontoor Brands

(Get Free Report)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.