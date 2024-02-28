Klaytn Trading 14.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (KLAY)

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Klaytn coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000399 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Klaytn has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar. Klaytn has a total market capitalization of $880.42 million and approximately $43.69 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Klaytn

Klaytn launched on June 24th, 2019. Klaytn’s total supply is 5,905,256,892 coins and its circulating supply is 3,494,134,826 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn. Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.foundation. The Reddit community for Klaytn is https://reddit.com/r/klaytn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Klaytn Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Klaytn is an enterprise-grade blockchain platform designed to provide a user-friendly experience to millions. It combines features of public and private blockchains through a hybrid design, offering decentralized data and control, distributed governance, low latency, and high scalability. Created by GroundX, a subsidiary of Kakao, Klaytn aims to capture value using blockchain technology for businesses and entrepreneurs. It offers an end-to-end metaverse package with various solutions and services, including L2 solutions, smart contract libraries, IPFS solutions, wallets, and more. To use Klaytn, users connect via an Ethereum-compatible wallet like MetaMask, and it supports EVM for interoperability. Klaytn’s unique governance involves a Governance Council with leading enterprises and DAOs, ensuring decentralization and performance for large-scale applications.”

