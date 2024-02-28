KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by MBB Public Markets I LLC

MBB Public Markets I LLC reduced its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,329 shares during the period. MBB Public Markets I LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $12,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KLAC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth $572,224,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in KLA in the second quarter valued at $205,999,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in KLA by 22.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,532,000 after purchasing an additional 385,420 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KLA by 10.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,844,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,133,396,000 after purchasing an additional 268,104 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in KLA in the second quarter valued at $103,645,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $607.50.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLAC stock traded down $6.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $671.41. The stock had a trading volume of 206,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $355.88 and a twelve month high of $687.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $605.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $537.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.33.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

