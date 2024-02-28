Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $491.67.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $410.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KNSL

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of KNSL opened at $512.91 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1 year low of $277.90 and a 1 year high of $528.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $399.90 and a 200-day moving average of $390.13.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.43. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 25.29%. The business had revenue of $351.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group will post 15 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 4.24%.

Institutional Trading of Kinsale Capital Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KNSL. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,934,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

About Kinsale Capital Group

(Get Free Report

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.