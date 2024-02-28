KickToken (KICK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $2.28 Million

KickToken (KICK) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. KickToken has a market cap of $2.28 million and $1,491.91 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickToken token can currently be bought for about $0.0188 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, KickToken has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

KickToken Profile

KickToken is a token. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,740,943 tokens. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,740,942.71202844. The last known price of KickToken is 0.01893496 USD and is down -2.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $510.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

