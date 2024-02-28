JSB Financial Inc. (JFWV) to Issue Dividend of $1.20 on March 15th

JSB Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFWV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 1.20 per share on Friday, March 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from JSB Financial’s previous dividend of $1.15.
JSB Financial Price Performance
JSB Financial stock opened at $79.00 on Wednesday. JSB Financial has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $80.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.40.
About JSB Financial
