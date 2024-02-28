JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI) Declares Dividend of GBX 4.61

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.61 ($0.06) per share on Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of LON:JGGI traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 542 ($6.87). The stock had a trading volume of 700,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 16.88. The company has a market cap of £2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 1,082.76 and a beta of 0.67. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income has a 12-month low of GBX 431.50 ($5.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 546 ($6.93). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 513.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 488.70.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Global Growth & Income

In other news, insider James Macpherson purchased 212,000 shares of JPMorgan Global Growth & Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 482 ($6.11) per share, for a total transaction of £1,021,840 ($1,296,093.35). 9.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Company Profile

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

