JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Price Target to $71.00

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.57% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Perficient from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perficient has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.50.

Perficient stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,296. Perficient has a one year low of $51.23 and a one year high of $96.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.94 and a 200-day moving average of $63.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $220.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.79 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Perficient news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total transaction of $76,280.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,191,344.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Perficient news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 1,181 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total value of $76,280.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,191,344.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Thomas Sheen sold 684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $47,223.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,838.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,330 shares of company stock valued at $961,900. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Perficient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Perficient by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the third quarter worth $38,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Perficient during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Perficient by 300.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 800 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

