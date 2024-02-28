JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $88.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $74.00 to $88.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.25% from the stock’s previous close.

OKTA has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.03.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $86.91 on Monday. Okta has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $92.38. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.58 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Okta will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $80,797.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $80,797.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,449 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $620,725.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,583,689.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,243 shares of company stock valued at $1,857,374. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. LM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

