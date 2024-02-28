Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) PT Raised to C$32.00

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at CIBC from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on JWEL. National Bankshares cut their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$43.50 to C$38.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$50.00 to C$42.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jamieson Wellness has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.22.

Shares of JWEL traded down C$0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$30.53. 27,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,927. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$30.82 and its 200 day moving average is C$27.93. The company has a market cap of C$1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.69. Jamieson Wellness has a fifty-two week low of C$22.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.14.

In other news, Senior Officer John Doherty sold 33,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.30, for a total transaction of C$1,013,036.40. In other news, Director Louis Aronne sold 17,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.13, for a total value of C$525,104.90. Also, Senior Officer John Doherty sold 33,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.30, for a total transaction of C$1,013,036.40. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jamieson Wellness Company Profile

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products including vitamins, herbal and mineral nutritional supplements for humans in Canada, the United States of America, and internationally. It operates through Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners segments.

