Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.28% from the stock’s previous close.

JAMF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jamf in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Jamf from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on Jamf from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Jamf from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Jamf from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jamf currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

NASDAQ:JAMF traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.95. 407,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,064. Jamf has a twelve month low of $14.83 and a twelve month high of $22.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.63.

In other news, insider Jason Wudi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $277,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 342,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,331,229.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Jamf news, insider Linh Lam sold 1,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $33,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason Wudi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $277,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 342,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,331,229.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,677 shares of company stock valued at $592,290 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jamf by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Jamf during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Jamf by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Jamf in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Jamf in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies that keeps away from risky sites and content; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

