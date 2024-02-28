J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $206.37.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

In related news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total transaction of $282,143.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at $835,529.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Brian Webb sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.54, for a total transaction of $187,686.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,134,773.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total transaction of $282,143.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,529.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,309 shares of company stock worth $5,600,306. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $207.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $163.66 and a one year high of $219.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.80.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.68%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

