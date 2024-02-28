Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Takes $352,000 Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 1,032.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,097,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,060,000 after buying an additional 2,824,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,144,000 after buying an additional 1,985,847 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,387,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the second quarter worth approximately $68,321,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,379,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,377,000 after buying an additional 905,919 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Service Co. International

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 16,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total value of $1,197,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 988,365 shares in the company, valued at $71,359,953. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 16,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total value of $1,197,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 988,365 shares in the company, valued at $71,359,953. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John H. Faulk sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $88,591.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,064.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SCI shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Service Co. International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Service Co. International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on SCI

Service Co. International Stock Performance

Shares of SCI stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.76. The stock had a trading volume of 56,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,963. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.79. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $52.89 and a twelve month high of $72.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.72 and its 200 day moving average is $63.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 32.95%.

Service Co. International Profile

(Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.