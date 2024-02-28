Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 6,053 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. cut its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 816 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,053 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in S&P Global by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 186,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,051,000 after buying an additional 20,153 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Prossimo Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 13,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

S&P Global stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $429.22. 193,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,478. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $321.14 and a 52 week high of $461.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $134.82 billion, a PE ratio of 51.98, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $437.58 and its 200-day moving average is $405.50.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPGI. TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

