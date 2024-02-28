Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 168 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. cut its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in MetLife by 38.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 80,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 22,269 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 68.3% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 824,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,886,000 after purchasing an additional 334,762 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in MetLife by 2.5% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,799,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,126,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,790,000 after acquiring an additional 746,643 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.23.

MetLife Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MET traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.60. The company had a trading volume of 429,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,008,952. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.04. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $72.71.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 2.36%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 113.66%.

About MetLife

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.