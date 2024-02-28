Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 138,233 Shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Free Report) by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,345 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 138,233 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Banco de Chile were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BCH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Banco de Chile by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,795,000 after buying an additional 7,462 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Banco de Chile by 70.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 6,904 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Banco de Chile during the first quarter valued at $297,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Banco de Chile by 13.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Banco de Chile by 9.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after buying an additional 21,640 shares during the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BCH stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,005. Banco de Chile has a 52-week low of $17.96 and a 52-week high of $24.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.39.

Banco de Chile ( NYSE:BCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 28.62%. The firm had revenue of $987.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.49 million. Research analysts predict that Banco de Chile will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Banco de Chile’s payout ratio is currently 54.00%.

Separately, HSBC cut Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

