Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in Newmont by 1,241.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Newmont by 242.2% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Argus lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.62.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $221,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,977.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Price Performance

NEM stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,099,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,450,410. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $52.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.52.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -67.23%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

