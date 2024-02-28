Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 282.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,220 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,110 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,910,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 524,618 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after buying an additional 183,076 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,995,217 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $255,406,000 after buying an additional 1,769,110 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 152,048 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 56,125 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,047,402 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $73,519,000 after buying an additional 367,307 shares during the period. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOLD. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. CIBC cut their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Shares of GOLD stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,309,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,302,992. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.13 and a 200-day moving average of $16.10. The stock has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 4.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

