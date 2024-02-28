Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Makes New $256,000 Investment in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 33.9% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 30.4% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% during the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 108.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 73 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 39.0% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 66,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,090,000 after purchasing an additional 18,657 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total transaction of $13,296,053.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,939,557.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total value of $13,296,053.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,939,557.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,288 shares of company stock valued at $34,600,528 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lowered IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.50.

NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $573.80. 30,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,104. The firm has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.25. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.50 and a 52 week high of $579.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $547.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $494.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 71.66% and a net margin of 23.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

