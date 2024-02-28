Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Makes New $219,000 Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 801 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Stryker by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 21.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Stryker by 9.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.52.

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,856,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SYK traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $349.69. The stock had a trading volume of 360,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,317. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $249.98 and a 12 month high of $357.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $132.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.79%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

