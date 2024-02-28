Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Increases Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,203 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in HP were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in HP during the first quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HP during the third quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in HP during the first quarter worth $38,000. Motco boosted its stake in HP by 84.4% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in HP by 84.5% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HPQ stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.98. 2,083,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,556,363. The company has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.65. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $33.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. HSBC upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Edward Jones raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.30.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

