Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $905,000 Stock Position in CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 139,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,940 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in CI&T were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in CI&T by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CI&T by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 330,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in CI&T by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,352,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,651,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in CI&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in CI&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Get CI&T alerts:

CI&T Stock Performance

CINT remained flat at $4.65 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,027. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CI&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20. The company has a market capitalization of $622.45 million, a PE ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.50 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of CI&T in a report on Friday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on CI&T in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on CI&T in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CI&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CI&T

CI&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CI&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.