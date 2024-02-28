Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $640,000 Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,840 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 183.8% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,560,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $564,164,000 after buying an additional 6,191,548 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 63.2% during the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,786,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,044,000 after buying an additional 2,627,482 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 363.2% in the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,139,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461,325 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 57.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 64.4% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,859,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,566 shares during the last quarter. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,316,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $52.16 and a 52 week high of $71.39. The stock has a market cap of $99.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.18.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

