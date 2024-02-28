Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lowered its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 21.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after buying an additional 17,844 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 12.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 21.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.62.

Valero Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE VLO traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.04. 513,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,296,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.53. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $104.18 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.26.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.45 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 17.31%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Further Reading

