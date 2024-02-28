Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Buys New Shares in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PII. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Polaris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,227,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Polaris during the second quarter worth about $6,898,000. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in Polaris by 85.3% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 33,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after buying an additional 15,609 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Polaris by 71.3% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 35,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 14,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Polaris during the third quarter worth about $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Polaris from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Polaris from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Polaris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.11.

NYSE:PII traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.23. 71,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,866. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.68 and a 200 day moving average of $95.92. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.60.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 40.98%. Polaris’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.89%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

