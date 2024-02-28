Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Buys New Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LSTR. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the third quarter worth $49,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Landstar System during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Landstar System by 150.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Landstar System by 126.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Landstar System news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 12,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.30, for a total transaction of $2,325,275.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,127 shares in the company, valued at $11,632,468.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Landstar System Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of LSTR traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.33. 14,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.12. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.13 and a 12 month high of $208.62.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 26.73%. Research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LSTR shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Landstar System from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Landstar System from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Landstar System from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.00.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

