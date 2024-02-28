Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Buys 18 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $697,296,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,956,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,124,326,000 after purchasing an additional 803,143 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,840,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,098,661,000 after purchasing an additional 669,517 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 57,848.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,184,000 after purchasing an additional 581,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $83,318,000. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $967.65, for a total transaction of $967,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,328,483.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $967.65, for a total value of $967,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,328,483.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total transaction of $81,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,447 shares in the company, valued at $15,076,733.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,765 shares of company stock valued at $12,585,699 in the last ninety days. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.2 %

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $995.52. 67,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,156. The business has a fifty day moving average of $926.68 and a 200 day moving average of $858.72. The firm has a market cap of $109.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.69. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $684.80 and a 12-month high of $998.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on REGN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,096.00 to $1,184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,045.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $914.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $942.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.