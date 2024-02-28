Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Acquires New Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 757 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 432,937 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,550,000 after purchasing an additional 26,523 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 427,001 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 16,304 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, STF Management LP raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 153.9% in the 3rd quarter. STF Management LP now owns 4,227 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $1,804,930.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,819,732.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $1,804,930.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,819,732.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,029 shares of company stock worth $7,989,227 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $431.16. 120,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,447,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.99. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $283.60 and a 52-week high of $448.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $422.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $381.34. The company has a market capitalization of $111.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.36.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price objective (up previously from $332.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $436.00 to $438.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

