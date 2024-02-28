Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Issuer Direct from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

ISDR stock opened at $15.04 on Friday. Issuer Direct has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $26.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $57.30 million, a P/E ratio of 41.78 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISDR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 97.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 2.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 15.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 19.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.15% of the company’s stock.

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and VisualWebcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

