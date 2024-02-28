Issuer Direct (ISDR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th.

Issuer Direct Stock Performance

Shares of Issuer Direct stock opened at $15.04 on Wednesday. Issuer Direct has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $26.82. The company has a market cap of $57.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.17.

Get Issuer Direct alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Issuer Direct

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISDR. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Issuer Direct by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Issuer Direct by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Issuer Direct by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ISDR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Issuer Direct in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Issuer Direct from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

View Our Latest Report on ISDR

Issuer Direct Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and VisualWebcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.