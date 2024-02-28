iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Position Reduced by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) by 68.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 813,920 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 0.65% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $9,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 112.1% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.46. The stock had a trading volume of 213,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,372. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.07. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1 year low of $24.70 and a 1 year high of $30.56.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

