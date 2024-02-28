iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a growth of 8,541.3% from the January 31st total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 683,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.11. 187,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,298. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.90. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $15.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.17.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF

About iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,040,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $803,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

